$333.15 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post sales of $333.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weber stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 291,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62. Weber has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

