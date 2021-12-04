Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post $385.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.90 million to $407.80 million. SunPower reported sales of $341.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $428,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SunPower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 29.7% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 321,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 73,609 shares during the period. 30.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

