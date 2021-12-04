Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Decreases By 28.0%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $5.98 on Friday, reaching $66.65. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

