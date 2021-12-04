Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.