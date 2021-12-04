Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $142.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $143.50 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $552.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $575.30 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $582.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

HOPE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 821,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,723. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

