Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.
BSPA stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
