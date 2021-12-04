Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

BSPA stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

