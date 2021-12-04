Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $476.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $476.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $385.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

