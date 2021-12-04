Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 27.0% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GCTAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 146,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.69.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.