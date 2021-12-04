Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 27.0% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GCTAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 146,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.69.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
