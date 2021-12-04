Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

