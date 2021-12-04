Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Rises By 18.1%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 1,952,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.4 days.

KHOTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KHOTF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. 28,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

