Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LMRMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 38,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,289. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a market cap of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

