Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in November

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.