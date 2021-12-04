Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Reduced by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM opened at $119.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $100.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

