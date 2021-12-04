Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BlackRock stock opened at $899.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $907.84 and a 200-day moving average of $895.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

