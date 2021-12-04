Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.