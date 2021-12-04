GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $231.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.22 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

