GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD opened at $89.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.04, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.