44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 91 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $249.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79. The company has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

