iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up about 6.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $25,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $390.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.87. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

