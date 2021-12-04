44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up about 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525,454 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 479,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 456,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG opened at $36.56 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

