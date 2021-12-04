QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

