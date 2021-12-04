Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after buying an additional 679,708 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 138,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $122.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.