Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,994 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $96,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $230.35 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.27 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

