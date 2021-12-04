Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,552 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.78% of Cognex worth $110,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

