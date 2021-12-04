Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 86,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $276.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.93. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

