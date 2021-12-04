North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $522.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.