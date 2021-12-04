Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after buying an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

SNPS opened at $344.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $365.38. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

