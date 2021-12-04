North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 163 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $30,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Amundi bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW opened at $195.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.