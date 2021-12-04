Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth $120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth $164,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYXI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $412.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.87. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

