Edmp Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,884 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.88 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

