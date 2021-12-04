Edmp Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,778 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Shares of FL opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

