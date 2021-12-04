Tranquility Partners LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 43,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 347,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.87 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

