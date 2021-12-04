Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 2,495 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 316,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.12.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a market cap of $467.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

