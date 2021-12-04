Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $635.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $605.93 and a 200 day moving average of $593.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

