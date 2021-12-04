Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.22 and its 200 day moving average is $344.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.