Riversedge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

