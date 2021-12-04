Riversedge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after purchasing an additional 175,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB opened at $77.27 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.