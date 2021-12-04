Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $350,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,691. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

