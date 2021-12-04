Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.2 days.

ENGGF remained flat at $$22.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Enagas has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Get Enagas alerts:

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.