BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of BellRock Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,714. BellRock Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About BellRock Brands
