BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BellRock Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,714. BellRock Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Get BellRock Brands alerts:

About BellRock Brands

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRock Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRock Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.