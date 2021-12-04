Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 634,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.