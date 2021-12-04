Insider Buying: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CAO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CAO Todd Staub acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UTZ stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,752,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

