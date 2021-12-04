Clarity Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,083 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

