Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,471 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

