iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Piershale Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,825 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $114.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

