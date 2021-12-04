Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $436.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $334.08 and a 52 week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

