Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,761,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 68.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $469.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.60 and a 200 day moving average of $473.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.