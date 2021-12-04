iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

