Personal Wealth Partners Acquires 349 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

