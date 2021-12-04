Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,156 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $66.76 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

